Damage CTRL member sends a two-word message after a major title match on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured Damage CTRL, among other prominent superstars.

Faction member IYO SKY successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. Following her title defense, SKY took to Instagram to send out a two-word message.

At this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, SKY won the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair, who dethroned Asuka on the night.

"THE GOLD," wrote SKY as she posted a set of photos of her posing with the title.

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Damage CTRL's recent rise in WWE

Damage CTRL has slowly and steadily been moving up the card in WWE, and Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the same.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell talked about IYO SKY's successful title defense against Zelina Vega. The veteran said he liked the match and was impressed by the clean finish.

"I liked this match, I really did. I liked the clean finish it was what it should've been anyway. I'm sure they didn't try to do anything after it because they might not have a path written out yet. So we don't know where they're gonna go," said Mantell.

The former wrestling manager further praised Damage CTRL and seemed impressed by the trio.

"I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.' Then they do something else. And when they do something that really just shakes the boat, you'll get on board with it. They're likable. Bayley is great. Bayley is out there running her mouth, you kind of like her anyway. So, I'll see where they go," added Mantell.

IYO SKY and Bayley recently reunited with Dakota Kai, who returned at SummerSlam to celebrate SKY's championship win. However, Kai is reportedly still not cleared to compete.

