Damage CTRL member shares backstage photo with Rhea Ripley from WrestleMania 40, latter reacts

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai shared a photo with Rhea Ripley following Night One of WrestleMania 40, and the latter reacted to the post as well.

On Night One of The Show of Shows, Ripley was victorious over Becky Lynch and retained her Women's World Championship. Unfortunately for Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, the Damage CTRL trio failed to walk out with the win in the six-woman tag team match against Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

On X/Twitter, Ripley sent a five-word message to Kai, reacting to their photos from ten years apart.

"Taking over the world together," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

After defeating The Man at The Show of Shows, it remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Mami's future.

Rhea Ripley discussed The Judgment Day's losses at WWE WrestleMania 40

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. During the Six-Pack Ladder Match, Awesome Truth, consisting of R-Truth and The Miz, clinched the RAW Tag Team Titles, and A-Town Down Under, consisting of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, clinched the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio, along with Santos Escobar, also lost his tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

While speaking at the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference, Rhea Ripley discussed The Judgment Day's losses on Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Eradicator stated how proud she was of her stablemates, saying the following:

"I am always going to be proud of my boys. They put up a hell of a fight. Damian and Finn were in there with many other tag teams. Obviously, it was a ladder match as well. We have Finn who is scared of heights. So that was just a setup, you know. And then there's my Latino Heat. I will forever be proud of him and his accomplishments."

Despite Balor and Priest losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, there is a possibility of The Judgment Day adding more gold to their faction. Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase and could potentially cash in on Night Two when Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two under "Bloodline Rules."

