Damage CTRL member shows off match scars after major loss at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

A WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member recently sent out a message following the loss at Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

At the recent Survivor Series premium live event, IYO SKY, alongside her stablemates Bayley, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, faced Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi in a WarGames match. The match began with The Role Model taking on Lynch and continued with the face team having the upper hand throughout the bout. Damage CTRL eventually lost the match when The Man attacked Bayley with the Manhandle Slam, thus picking up the win.

Following the brutal bout, The Genius of the SKY took to social media to show off her bruises. IYO stated that although the match was a difficult one, it made her stronger from within.

Check out IYO SKY's Instagram post below:

"The war was tough. But I am alive. Pain makes me even stronger. I am the genius of war games," wrote SKY.

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on IYO SKY replacing WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion on IYO SKY taking Rhea Ripley's spot.

While speaking in an episode of Writing With Russo, the veteran mentioned that WWE should not make SKY win against The Eradicator as the latter is more valuable to the company.

He further stated that if SKY wins against Ripley, it would kill The Eradicator's gimmick.

"If she beats Rhea Ripley, we kill Rhea Ripley, and Rhea Ripley is far more valuable to the WWE than IYO SKY. I mean, there is no question about that. They could have years and years of booking Rhea Ripley." [From 06:46 to 07:05]

Check out the video below:

It will be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for IYO SKY in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here