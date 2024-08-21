Damage CTRL member spotted training with popular AEW star

A member of Damage CTRL was spotted training with an AEW star following this week's episode of WWE RAW. IYO SKY and Kairi Sane competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship this past Monday night on the red brand.

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Damage CTRL and Pure Fusion Collective on this week's episode of RAW.

Kairi Sane took to her Instagram story today to share a photo with a popular star linked to All Elite Wrestling ahead of tomorrow night's Dynamite. The veteran shared a photo with Stardom's Mina Shirakawa on Instagram, and you can check out Sane's post by clicking here.

Sane shares photo with Shirakawa on Instagram.

Asuka and Dakota Kai are also members of the faction on RAW, but both stars are on the shelf due to injuries. The Empress of Tomorrow has not wrestled since WWE Backlash in May but has been sharing cryptic messages on social media as of late. Dakota Kai recently suffered a torn meniscus and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Former WWE writer suggests former champion will reunite with Damage CTRL

Vince Russo recently claimed that Bayley has no other option left but to reunite with her former stable.

Bayley was formerly the leader of the faction, but they turned their backs on her after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. The Role Model got a measure of revenge by defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to capture the WWE Women's Championship. However, Nia Jax dethroned the 35-year-old earlier this month at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran noted that the faction appear to be babyfaces now on RAW. He suggested that Bayley will reunite with the group because there is nothing else for her to do on SmackDown now that she is no longer champion.

"Knowing them the Damage CTRL is babyface now. Knowing them she (Bayley) makes up with the Damage CTRL. Where else is she gonna go with her bro? Where else?" [5:15 onwards]

The faction debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and became quite popular among WWE fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the group moving forward on RAW.

