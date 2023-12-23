Damage CTRL member takes a shot at 32-year-old WWE Superstar after SmackDown

Damage CTRL member Asuka took to social media to take a dig at the WWE Superstar Zelina Vega.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, the team of Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka faced the team of Vega, Mia Yim, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair in a Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match. During the match, The Empress of Tomorrow spat mist on Rosita's face before Yim secured the win for her team by pinning the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka responded to a tweet by Zelina and mocked her after misting her face.

"Your face in green is so beautiful," Asuka shared.

After turning heel a few weeks ago, Asuka joined Damage CTRL and became the fifth member of the faction after the returning Kairi Sane also joined the group.

Despite the recent tension between Bayley and IYO SKY, The Role Model continues to be the leader of the villainous faction.

Bill Apter criticized Damage CTRL's match from this week's WWE SmackDown

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was not impressed by Damage CTRL's match from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The villainous faction featured in a Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match. According to Apter, it seemed that the match was put together in a hurry.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast this week, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that there was no proper storyline around the match.

He said:

"They just threw the girls in there for an entertaining match for TV for the fans. There was no real storyline like you said to move forward with. It was just, 'Oh my God! look at this.'"

The duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn also returned during the match, as they set their sights on The Kabuki Warriors. The closing moments of the contest saw Mia Yim pin IYO SKY. Yim also earned herself a shot at the WWE Women's Championship.

