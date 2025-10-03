"Damaged my lungs and blood vessels" - The Rock reveals he suffered a serious injury in a WWE match

The Rock suffered an injury in a WWE match. He has now spoken about it. In an interview with NPR, The Rock revealed that he had suffered an injury when he was last wrestling John Cena. He went on to talk about what had happened. The Rock revealed that during his WWE match against John Cena back when he was competing, he landed badly at one point, and this left him with damaged lungs and blood vessels. This moment left him spitting up blood as a result. &quot;I landed in a way that really, for the moment, damaged my lungs and blood vessels.&quot;He then went on to explain what it means in the wrestling world to &quot;go home&quot;, and revealed that had John Cena asked him during the match after he was hurt, if he was okay, and then they made a decision to end the match soon after, that was what it was. If [John Cena] would have asked me, &quot;Hey, are you OK?&quot; And I say, &quot;No, there's something wrong.&quot; And he says, &quot;OK, let's go home.&quot; We would know where to pick up our finishes. So it's almost like, if you go right to the third act of the script ... and then we would go home and then that would be the end of the match.&quot;The Rock did not return to WWE earlier this year after starting a storylineThe Rock stepped into WWE before WrestleMania this year, speaking about wanting Cody Rhodes' soul. He ended up leading a storyline where John Cena turned heel in a moment that no one saw coming. Fans naturally expected him to show up at WrestleMania after that, but he did not return. Instead, Travis Scott came out, with many considering the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena flopped as a result. The star has now focused on his acting career once again, stepping away from the company.