"Sink or swim" - Damian Priest wants former WWE Champion to join Judgment Day

The WWE Universe has witnessed the arrival of The Judgment Day, and according to Damian Priest, the trio may not be alone for long.

Edge originally formed his newest coalition when he and Preist aligned. They later recruited Rhea Ripley. The Rated-R Superstar has hinted at names such as Finn Balor, Paige and even The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, as potential members on Twitter.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has been feuding with the group, despite them making overtures for him to join them as the fourth member of the faction. So far, his answer has been a firm no. He's even sided with Balor and Liv Morgan, who have also been at odds with The Judgment Day. That led to a six-person encounter scheduled for WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

However, in a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Priest said that it's time for The Phenomenal One to make the jump to the other side of the equation. As far as The Archer of Infamy is concerned, he would rather be allies than enemies.

“AJ Styles. We need him to come over to the other side," Priest commented. "I mean stop fighting against and fight with, fight alongside. When I first signed a contract to come to WWE, he was on top of that list of people I wanted to work with and I knew he would elevate me."

He went on to explain that Styles helps elevate superstars and being able to perform against him proves a star's worth.

"And it’s kind of like, you have to prove yourself and your worth of being in a match with that guy. That’s a sink or swim situation. If you can’t go with him and if you don’t have a good showing, you don’t belong here. So for me, like that’s the guy. I would love for him to be the next member of the Judgment Day.”

Wrestling News And Rumors - #HIAC @eWrestlingNews_ WWE #HIAC - The combined forces of Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan will look to stand against scourge that is The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 5. WWE #HIAC - The combined forces of Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan will look to stand against scourge that is The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 5. https://t.co/oUpY13CPkZ

Priest says that The Judgment Day is a great proving ground for he and fellow WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

While Edge is a WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Priest made a point of noting that being a part of the faction would be a big boost for both its younger stars. However, he also stated that they both have to prove that they're worthy of this opportunity.

“Edge is gonna be Edge tomorrow, Priest said. "Like he was yesterday. We are the ones that we have to prove ourselves. I think so far, so good. And it’s just a matter of us keeping up that momentum. But yeah, we think about it all the time."

The former United States Champion went on to talk about his and Rhea Ripley's relationship and how grateful they are for the opportunity.

"Like the possibilities of how this is gonna elevate us. Rhea and I talk and we joke because we’re really good friends. So, we always think about like, man, this is really cool.”

If The Judgment Day fortifies their ranks by adding Styles to the mix, they will become even more powerful and prominent on WWE television. So far, they have mostly made their name by attacking fellow superstars.

Chairshot Sports @chairshotsports



After the match Rhea turns on Liv and attacks her. This is likely to further her to join



#WWERaw #wrestling Naomi and Sasha Banks beat Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to retain the Women's Tag Team TitlesAfter the match Rhea turns on Liv and attacks her. This is likely to further her to join @EdgeRatedR ’s new faction, as we first reported two weeks ago. Naomi and Sasha Banks beat Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles After the match Rhea turns on Liv and attacks her. This is likely to further her to join @EdgeRatedR’s new faction, as we first reported two weeks ago. #WWERaw #wrestling https://t.co/Pwd23ErFi5

There have been hints about the unveiling of the newest piece of the puzzle at Hell in the Cell. However, nothing has been officially reported or confirmed. Sportskeeda will have more details as they become available.

