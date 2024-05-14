Damian Priest adds another WWE Superstar to The Judgment Day; has set him first task

A WWE Superstar now has the chance of being added to The Judgment Day following RAW. Damian Priest has set him a task and if he is able to do it, he might end up being added to the group.

The superstar has his work cut out for him though, as Priest has set him quite a task. Carlito has been trying to get in The Judgment Day's good graces for a while now, and it appears that he has finally succeeded. He helped The Judgment Day win their match on RAW this week, which means that they will get a title shot against R-Truth and The Miz.

Just earlier in the day, the World Heavyweight Champion had told Carlito he would not be a part of the group, but thanks to the help from the star, he appeared to be informally made a part of The Judgment Day. He stopped him from leaving the dressing room and said that the group would have his back. Damian Priest also set him a task, that he needed to deal with Rey Mysterio himself as well, to prove himself worthy.

"Carlito, what happened out there, that was cool. Carlito you talked about Rey earlier. I'm sure the boys are going to have your back, but you can handle your business, right? Good, because the crew does not roll with cowards. Don't let us down, amigo."

It appears that there's a new Judgment Day member now, and he already knows what he has to do first.

Damian Priest and The Judgment Day have unfinished business with Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day are stuck in what appears to be a never-ending feud. With Rey now having allies and all of them being on RAW, it seems that the rivalry has been re-ignited somewhat, although Carlito is the focus of LWO for the moment.

Damian Priest appears to be using their newest member to strike a blow against their long-term rivals.

