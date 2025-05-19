Damian Priest breaks character in recent interaction with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently broke character to pose for a picture with a former rival. The 42-year-old wrestled the name in question two years ago.

Popular rapper and singer Bad Bunny has competed in three WWE matches in a span of three years. He made his debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. He entered the Men's Royal Rumble the following year and returned to the squared circle again after a year to wrestle Damian Priest in a singles bout at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. He put forth a commendable performance and defeated The Archer of Infamy in a San Juan Street Fight.

Damian Priest recently took to his Instagram account and broke character to post a picture alongside Bad Bunny. The two stars posed for the photograph inside the iconic Yankee Stadium.

"🤫...@badbunnypr #wepa #RepBX⚾️ 🇵🇷," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Current champion claims Damian Priest has been pushing for another PLE in Puerto Rico

In another popular match at WWE Backlash 2023, Zelina Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She received a standing ovation from the fans despite losing the bout. The Women's United States Champion recently claimed that Damian Priest has been pushing for another premium live event in Puerto Rico.

In a new interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Zelina noted that she would love for WWE to have a PLE in Puerto Rico. Vega stated that she and Priest have been trying to make it happen. She further reflected on her experience competing in front of a passionate Puerto Rican crowd two years ago.

"Genuinely, I would love that. I would love it. I know Damian has been pushing for it too. So we're really, really trying to get it together. But yeah, I just, I can't wait. I know that there has to be another event in Puerto Rico. Like there just has to be. Like that crowd was just, I'd like to say second to none because I've never felt like, you know, again, I talk about how The Rock says the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment, but I didn't know what that meant until that day. Like that day was, That was my WrestleMania. That was like the craziest moment. Not just my wrestling career, but like one of my life. It's crazy to have been a part of that. I just, I really hope, I really hope that there's gonna be something, even if it's just in the next year or so, I'd love to go back to Puerto Rico," she said. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women's United States Champion on the April 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It was her first singles title win in the Stamford-based promotion.

