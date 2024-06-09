Damian Priest breaks character to share update with rival faction member ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has emerged as the lead figure for The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence. However, the World Heavyweight Champion recently took to social media to share a picture with LWO member Zelina Vega.

The Judgment Day has had its share of issues with The Latino World Order and its leader, Rey Mysterio, in the past. Former LWO member Carlito has become a close ally of the heel faction after betraying the WWE Hall of Famer and the rest of the group.

Damian Priest recently broke character to share a picture alongside Vega on Instagram Stories. The 41-year-old was seen enjoying his day out with fellow Puerto Ricans in New York.

The LWO member unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for her title at Backlash 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer makes huge claim about Damian Priest

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre following the latter's win over Seth Rollins.

On a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash pointed out that The Judgment Day member has recently stepped up his game. He heaped heavy praise on Priest, claiming that he is a big star.

"I just think that Damian [Priest] has really fu**ing risen to the occasion. When he went toe to toe [with Drew McIntyre], Drew’s a big fu**er, [but] Damian’s star power gave him the appearance of being bigger than he actually is. He just looked like a star. He looked so comfortable. He looked like he should have that belt... You don’t have to hit a curveball. You don’t have to hit 100 miles an hour. It’s whatever is f***ing written on a piece of paper [that] happens, and if you just so happen to f***ing click with what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit. Priest is, to me, as big a star as they’ve got right now, he said.

Damian Priest has held his own during his rivalry against Drew McIntyre. The two are scheduled to lock horns at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior will hope to win the title in his homeland at the premium live event.

