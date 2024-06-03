WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claim about Damian Priest

A WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke highly of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The veteran performer in question is Kevin Nash.

The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL to beat Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. After Rhea Ripely was forced to vacate her championship due to injury, Damian Priest became the sole titleholder in the faction. He appears to have taken over leadership responsibilities in the absence of The Eradicator.

On a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claimed that Priest has stepped up to the occasion. He praised the World Heavyweight Champion, stating that the latter looked like a star and a true champion during his segment with Drew McIntyre on the May 27 edition of Monday Night RAW:

Trending

"I just think that Damian [Priest] has really fu**ing risen to the occasion. When he went toe to toe [with Drew McIntyre], Drew’s a big fu**er, [but] Damian’s star power gave him the appearance of being bigger than he actually is. He just looked like a star. He looked so comfortable. He looked like he should have that belt," he said.

Kevin Nash also pointed out how Priest did not have much to do with Rhea Ripley around. The 64-year-old noted that the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was perfectly carrying the torch and title in her absence. He further stated that Damian Priest was as big a star as WWE had:

"How much of that is the fact of Rhea [Ripley] is so good. She’s a once-in-a-generation talent, so when you’re packaged with her, and she’s doing a lot of the mic work, how much of that is, now he’s carrying the torch along with the strap. You don’t have to hit a curveball. You don’t have to hit 100 miles an hour. It’s whatever is f***ing written on a piece of paper [that] happens, and if you just so happen to f***ing click with what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit. Priest is, to me, as big a star as they’ve got right now." [H/T: Fightful]

You can listen to the entire podcast by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest successfully defended his title for the first time at WWE Backlash: France. The champion locked horns with Jey Uso at the premium live event. The Judgment Day member secured a hard-fought win after interference from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The Archer of Infamy is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a title bout in the latter's home country at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland later this month. It will be the Scottish Warrior's first shot at the title since winning and losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL within a span of five minutes.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest has held his own during the rivalry against Drew McIntyre, who has arguably been doing his best-ever character work. It will be interesting to see how things pan out as the two collide for the title at the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback