Damian Priest breaks silence after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has sent an emotional message after becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Despite losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last night, 'Mania turned out to be a dream come true for Damian Priest. The Senor Money in The Bank finally fulfilled his destiny when he cashed in his briefcase on Drew McIntyre to become the new Champion.

In a WWE Exclusive interview after the match, The Archer of Infamy expressed his feelings about being a champion. He emphasized that regardless of the time it took, this achievement is the culmination of his life's work and dream. Assertively, he stated that despite anyone's opinions, he now holds the top position on Monday Night RAW.

"I feel like a Champion, Cathy. No matter how long it took me, to me, this is a life's work, a life's dream. I did it. No matter what anyone said, I did this. I am the champion of Monday Night RAW. I am the World Heavyweight Champion," Damian Priest said. [0:16-0:30]

With both the men's and women's World Championships now in The Judgment Day's possession, the landscape of Monday Night RAW is undoubtedly poised for significant change.

