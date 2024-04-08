4 Opponents for Damian Priest following his shocking victory at WrestleMania 40

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Damian Priest shocked the world by capturing the World Heavyweight Championship with a successful Money in the Bank cash in.

This surprise unfolded after Drew McIntyre dethroned Seth Rollins and got engaged in an altercation with CM Punk. Retaliation from the Best in the World opened the opportunity for The Judgment Day member to cash in and eventually win his first World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will discuss the four opponents for the World Champion following his unexpected victory at the Showcase of The Immortals.

#4. Jey Uso might challenge Damian Priest on RAW

One of the potential challengers for The Judgment Day member is none other than the former Right Hand Man Jey Uso. The Samoan star has already gained momentum by emerging victorious against Jimmy Uso on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

So it's possible that the Stamford-based promotion might finally book the star in a World Championship bout as part of his post-WrestleMania plans.

Already, Jey Uso and The Judgment Day have a lot of history with each other as last year the Samoan star along with Cody Rhodes dethroned Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile few days after the RAW faction regained their titles.

Additionally, a victory over Jimmy seems to be an indication of the end of his rivalry against The Bloodline. This allows the company to book Jey in other directions on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Andrade might get his first title shot since his return

Andrade is indeed another potential star who might challenge Damian Priest next for his World Heavyweight Championship. Since making his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion, the former US Champion has been engaged with the villainous group.

However, despite this, he decided to turn on the faction by aligning himself with Rey Mysterio and LWO against Dominik Mysterio and his team. This even resulted in Andrade securing the triumph over them on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

So it's possible that the star now might set his sights on the Archer of Infamy by confronting him on RAW after WrestleMania 40.

#2. Gunther might set his sights on the World Title

Night One of the Showcase of Immortals didn't go the way Gunther had planned as he lost the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn.

However, a loss of the IC Title has now opened the windows for the company to book The Ring General in a World Title feud. This leads to the possibility of him being the next opponent for Damian Priest following his surprise win at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Drew McIntyre might cash his rematch clause

The dreams of Drew McIntyre became reality at WrestleMania 40 as he was able to win the World Heavyweight Title in front of a live crowd. However, his jubilation was short-lived as Damian Priest cashed in his MITB briefcase to claim the World Heavyweight Championship.

So it's highly likely that on RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Scottish Warrior will demand a rematch against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title by cashing in his rematch clause.

