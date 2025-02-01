  • home icon
Damian Priest breaks silence on WWE SmackDown after huge move and split from Rhea Ripley; declares his goal

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:51 GMT
Damian Priest has declared what he wants (Credit: WWE.com)
Damian Priest has declared what he wants (Pic credit: WWE.com)

Damian Priest has declared a major goal in WWE. The star has broken his silence about what he wants now that he has moved to SmackDown.

Priest found himself separated from Rhea Ripley for the first time in his career, given that the two have always been on the same brand since they started in WWE. The star said he wanted to be known when he went to RAW four years ago.

Damian Priest talked about how he was betrayed and became a World Champion after being no one. The star said he's not trying to make a name for himself but to earn titles on SmackDown. He said he was ready to throw everyone out of the ring at the Royal Rumble and, at WrestleMania, be crowned the new champion.

The star had made his intentions clear that he was not here to mess around and hammered down that message again on SmackDown this week.

Later, Damian Priest was interrupted by Jacob Fatu, but he didn't back down and stood tall. The intention for the star at the moment is to win his Royal Rumble match, seemingly go after the WWE title, and face Cody Rhodes if he's still the champion that night.

Edited by Angana Roy
