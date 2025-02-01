  • home icon
  • Solo Sikoa is gone, confirmed by Jacob Fatu; he tries to end Damian Priest's career immediately

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 01, 2025 02:25 GMT
The star almost got hurt (Image credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu interrupted Damian Priest this week on WWE SmackDown and confirmed Solo Sikoa's status. He then tried to end Damian Priest's career.

Priest was out to talk about his arrival on the SmackDown brand.

Jacob Fatu interrupted him and said that he respected Priest, but he was off the leash and that there were no brakes on him anymore. Given that Solo Sikoa walked out on him and Tonga, this confirms that the two stars are no longer associated with him. Finally, after weeks of silence, this confirms Sikoa's status. The star made it clear that Solo Sikoa was out of the picture and that he and Tama Tonga were the two running SmackDown.

He said that if Priest had thought he'd come to the blue brand and make a name for himself, then he was very wrong. He said that either Priest would lie down or he would be beaten down to the ground.

Priest said lying down was not an option and kicked down Tama Tonga, leaving him face-to-face with Jacob Fatu. He said both ran the streets, and there was no room for talking anymore.

The two started to brawl, but they were interrupted when Tama Tonga started to help Fatu as well. The two stars beat him down, and Tonga got a steel chair and put Priest in the corner. Fatu looked to end Priest's career by injuring him as well.

The same move, without the chair, put Strowman in the hospital last week after he was left bleeding. If this move was hit repeatedly with the chair, Damian Priest's career could have ended.

However, this time, LA Knight was present and came out to interrupt. The two stars sent Fatu and Tonga running.

