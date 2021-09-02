"Time permitting, if he can commit himself, he will be back" - Damian Priest on a potential surprise return

WWE United States champion Damian Priest recently spoke about a possible return for Bad Bunny in WWE.

Damian Priest has emerged as one of the breakout stars of 2021. Alongside Bad Bunny, The Archer of Infamy beat the Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania. Priest has been booked strongly on the red brand, and he recently won the United States Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Damian Priest discussed how a potential comeback for Bad Bunny could play out in WWE. Priest stated that Bad Bunny enjoyed his time in the ring and loved being part of the business. He made it clear that he expects to see Bad Bunny come back at some point.

Priest added that Bad Bunny was extremely dedicated during his run with WWE and moved to Orlando so that he could train for his match at WrestleMania. The WWE RAW star added that if the timing lines up, the WWE Universe could see Bad Bunny again in WWE.

“I 100% believe there's no shot he doesn't come back," said Priest. "He had so much fun and he loves this business so much. If it works out again, that's what happened, it was perfect timing for him to where he could dedicate himself to this. He moved to Orlando to train and took this extremely seriously. Time permitting, if he can commit himself again, he would 100% be invested and would be back.”

Damian Priest keeps in touch with Bad Bunny

Damian Priest also revealed that he has been in touch with Bad Bunny despite their busy schedules. Priest mentioned that Bad Bunny has been traveling to different countries, but they have still managed to connect a few times.

Priest then mentioned that he would like to attend another one of Bad Bunny's shows whenever they were in the same city. Likewise, The Archer of Infamy added that Bad Bunny would also attend some WWE shows if they are in the same area.

