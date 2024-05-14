Every WWE fan is aware of what's happening with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, which has left Damian Priest worried about Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member confronted Dominik during RAW.

Over the last few weeks, Rhea Ripley has been absent since Liv Morgan injured her during an ambush on the RAW after WrestleMania. The star had to vacate her title and go on a hiatus to heal. In the meantime, her WWE family has been active. While Damian Priest has been going through some tension with the rest of the Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has been getting involved with Liv Morgan.

After the two confronted one another, they were seen walking out of a room one after the other a few weeks back. Last week, things seemed worse as Dominik's bandana was spotted in Morgan's pocket.

With all of this happening, Damian Priest was worried for Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. He finally spoke up about it, confronting the Judgment Day member in the locker room. He asked Dom if everything was fine with him and Ripley.

Dominik said yes and asked what was happening, but there was no elaboration.

Before he could get an answer, Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh arrived, and the topic was changed.

Dominik Mysterio has some answering to do when Rhea Ripley returns

With Rhea away, Dominik appears to be using his newfound freedom to do whatever he wants.

Liv Morgan clarified that she would take whatever Rhea loved from her, including Dominik Mysterio.

The two are clearly involved in some way, but further details are not available at this time. Morgan and Mysterio's apparent alliance will upset Rhea. Fans will have to wait and see if the star is questioned when Ripley returns.

