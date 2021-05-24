Damian Priest congratulates Bad Bunny on his Billboard Music Award win

Damian Priest teamed up with fellow Puerto Rican Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 where they took on The Miz and John Morrison. Prior to that, Priest acted as both Bad Bunny's bodyguard and friend during the rapper's run with WWE.

The Archer of Infamy played a huge role in helping Bad Bunny win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Needless to say, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny are good friends, and have a common enemy in The Miz.

The latter has since left WWE, following his epic performance at WrestleMania 37 but the duo still maintain contact with each other. Bad Bunny recently won his second consecutive Top Latin Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

Damian Priest took to Twitter to congratulate his former tag team partner on his massive victory.

It is unclear if Damian Priest and Bad Bunny will join forces once again. It would be great to see them pair up as a tag team and make a run for one of the tag team titles.

Perhaps WWE can make this happen once Bad Bunny is done with his El Ultimo tour in 2022.

What is next for Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW?

Following his appearance at WrestleMania 37, Damian Priest was embroiled in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison. However, the feud recently came to an end, following Priest's emphatic victory over The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Archer of Infamy even announced that he was done with The Miz the following night on RAW.

As such, many fans are wondering what this could mean for Damian Priest. He has suggested that he could be interested in getting some championship gold around his waist.

Going after the WWE Championship may be a bit of a stretch for Damian Priest. Instead, he could focus on trying to obtain the United States Championship. A possible match-up between Priest and current champion Sheamus wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Would you like to see Damian Priest team up with Bad Bunny again? What do you make of a possible feud between the Archer of Infamy and the Celtic Warrior? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.