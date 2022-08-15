"It wasn't too much convincing" - Damian Priest on his creative freedom in WWE (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has provided an interesting insight into the creative process behind the names of his WWE moves.

The RAW Superstar received permission from WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall to use his iconic finisher, the Razor’s Edge, during his time in NXT. His offense also consists of moves that are associated with heavy metal music, including Hit The Lights (Metallica) and South of Heaven (Slayer).

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power, Priest confirmed that WWE allows him to create his own names for moves.

“It wasn’t too much convincing,” Priest said. “I think it’s just… we get it. When it comes to me per se, they just understood my chokeslam, which I’ve had since I started in like 2004, The South of Heaven, people have never questioned how I name stuff… Hit The Lights… I have other names in the bank ready to go for other moves.” [2:45-3:17]

In the video above, Priest discusses the recent RAW leg choke incident involving fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Damian Priest has another move name in mind

In recent months, Damian Priest has featured prominently on RAW alongside Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day. The faction is currently feuding with Edge and the Mysterios.

Moving forward, the 39-year-old plans to introduce more heavy metal references in his move set.

“One of my dives, I used to call When Darkness Falls [Killswitch Engage song],” Priest continued. “I wanted to name something else, maybe that’s gonna be a future finisher or something... Shadows Fall. Stuff like that. I’ve always been a fan of incorporating my loves outside of here with my character and things I do, so naming moves after songs and bands, it just makes sense.” [3:22-3:50]

Priest recently teamed up with Balor in a losing effort against Dominik and Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam. The rivalry is expected to continue ahead of WWE’s next premium live event, Clash at the Castle.

What do you want to see next from The Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

