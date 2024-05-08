Damian Priest could crush popular star's World Championship dreams, feels wrestling veteran, in first-time-ever encounter

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about a possible match between Damian Priest and LA Knight.

The Archer of Infamy won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. He became the second man in the company's history to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He defeated Drew McIntyre and ended his title reign in a little over five minutes.

During a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 74-year-old veteran claimed that although Knight had potential, he could not take down Priest. Mantell also mentioned that The Punisher looked like a champion given his impressive physical stature. He felt WWE planned to give The Judgment Day member a long run with the World Heavyweight Championship.

"He's (LA Knight) got a lot of potential on him. But he's not gonna beat Damian Priest. They're gonna let Priest run with that belt for a while because he's a big guy, he's about 6'3", maybe a little more. He's Hispanic, he speaks Spanish. And if they do put it on him, it'll be for a short term. I could be wrong like everybody else. I think they'll let Priest run with that belt for at least a year," Dutch Mantell said. [0:27 - 0:56]

What the future has in store for The Archer of Infamy remains to be seen.

Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso at WWE Backlash 2024

The Judgment Day members were jubilant on Monday Night RAW after Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso at Backlash: France.

The Archer of Infamy addressed the confusion among the members during the match and claimed it was water under the bridge. The fearsome faction then hugged it out in the middle of the ring, setting aside all their differences.

Later, Finn Balor competed against The Yeet Master in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. It was a hard-fought battle before Drew McIntyre showed up. Jey prevented this from distracting him and picked up the win, advancing to the next round (Quarterfinals).

