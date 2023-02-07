Create

Damian Priest defeats former champion to qualify for Elimination Chamber match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 07, 2023 08:06 IST
Damian Priest emerged victorious on WWE RAW
Damian Priest emerged victorious on WWE RAW

Damian Priest collided with Angelo Dawkins on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW for an opportunity to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship.

Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed had already qualified for the match. The red brand this week kicked off with WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge, who were involved in a confrontation with Dominik, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

They challenged Balor and Rhea Ripley to a mixed-tag team match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The heelish group accepted the match, but they began attacking Edge afterward. The Street Profits then came out to make the save. Damian Priest's match against Angelo Dawkins took place immediately after that.

This means EVERYTHING to @AngeloDawkins right now!#WWEChamber #WWERaw https://t.co/g0FowCKTUd

During the bout, Dawkins sent Priest crashing into the announce table with a shoulder tackle. The former US Champion tried to perform a chokeslam, but his opponent countered with a silencer. Damian delivered an elevated flatliner for a two-count.

Here is your winner and advancing to the #USTitle #WWEChamber Match ... @ArcherofInfamy!#WWERaw https://t.co/IkF2oB7F9y

Angelo Dawkins then hit a Swanton Bomb, but the former kicked out of two. Priest then performed a spin kick followed by the South of Heaven chokeslam to win the match. He advances to the Elimination Chamber match.

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...