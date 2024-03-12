Damian Priest defeats WWE veteran on RAW; tribute paid to John Cena during the match

Damian Priest had a match against WWE veteran R-Truth on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During the bout, all of John Cena's signature moves were performed, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle, the Attitude Adjustment, and the STF.

For several months, R-Truth was under the impression that he was a member of the villainous Judgment Day faction. However, they all made it clear to him on multiple occasions that he had no place in the group. On RAW this week, the former 24/7 Champion went toe-to-toe with The Archer of Infamy, the member of the group he interacted with the most.

Damian Priest knocked out R-Truth as soon as he got into the ring, even before the bell could ring. The latter did a reversal and hit Priest with a series of blows in the corner. Damian countered with a right hand. He then sent Truth to the floor. DIY showed up at ringside.

Damian Priest tried to Powerbomb R-Truth through the announce table, but the latter escaped and sent him into the ring post. Back in the ring, Truth hit the Money in the Bank contract holder with two flying shoulder blocks followed by a side slam. He then nailed Priest with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, followed by an Attitude Adjustment, paying homage to John Cena.

In the end, Damian slammed R-Truth with the South of Heaven Chokeslam to win the match via pinfall. After the match, The Judgment Day attacked DIY.

