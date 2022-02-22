Damian Priest to defend US Title against Five-time Champion on RAW next week

Damian Priest doesn't seem to have the same momentum on the road to WrestleMania as last year. His character change has seen him slip but still keep his US Title intact. He was confronted by a former Universal Champion after seeking out a new challenge.

Damian Priest's victories continued on the latest episode of RAW as he put away Shelton Benjamin with ease. Post-match, he praised his opponent for stepping up while admitting that he has defeated athletes of his caliber in the past. In the mood for a new challenge on the road to WrestleMania, Priest called for a world championship-caliber contender.

His challenge was answered by Finn Balor, who came out for the second time on RAW after teaming up with Tomasso Ciampa to defeat The Dirty Dogs earlier. The challenge was seemingly accepted, and the two are expected to face off next week in a US Title clash on RAW.

There doesn't seem to be any direct WrestleMania implications for this as both men are babyfaces. It will be interesting to see if Priest holds on to the US Title on the road to WrestleMania.

Is Finn Balor set to dethrone Damian Priest?

However, we aren't ruling out the possibility of a US Title change on RAW next week. While Damian Priest has seemingly been unstoppable since his debut, he had slipped up since late October when he debuted a new persona that isn't a babyface nor a heel.

Finn Balor's current run on RAW is much like his tenure in 2018 and 2019, with little to gain and a midcard role to settle on. If Balor dethrones Priest, it could trigger a much-hinted heel turn for the latter.

It also means that the five-time champion Finn Balor could enter WrestleMania as a champion for the first time in his career. The two men will renew their rivalry from NXT in 2020.

The two men faced off at NXT Takeover: In Your House, where Balor was victorious. In fact, the feud with Priest led to Balor's face turn.

Would you like to see him dethrone The Archer Of Infamy on RAW next week? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Angana Roy