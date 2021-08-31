Damian Priest to kick off RAW with US Title Open Challenge 

WWE announced on Twitter that current United States Champion Damian Priest will defend the United States Championship in an Open Challenge to kick off Monday Night RAW tonight.

Damian Priest bagged big wins at WrestleMania and SummerSlam to become one of the breakout stars for the red brand in 2021. Priest had a memorable outing at the Allegiant Stadium for SummerSlam. The Archer of Infamy went one-on-one against Sheamus for the United States Championship. It was a grueling, hard-fought affair but Damian Priest managed to pull the win with a spinning heel kick on Sheamus' exposed face to pick up the win. This was Damian Priest's first championship victory on the main roster in WWE.

This week's episode of RAW emanating from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will feature the return of the United States Championship Open Challenge. This makes tonight's match Priest's first title defense since winning the championship at SummerSlam. The US Open Challenge was previously made famous by John Cena during his run with the title, wherein he used the opportunity to push new stars such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The current champion also took to Twitter to announce the US Title open challenge.

Damian Priest had a strong showing last week on RAW

Damian Priest has proved that he does not shy away from a fight. Last week on Raw, Priest walked out to the ring to face-off against current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This led to a champion vs. champion match which ended in disqualification when Sheamus made his presence felt by attacking Damian Priest.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre rushed to the aid of Priest, setting up an impromptu tag team matchup with McIntyre and Priest, taking on Bobby Lashley and Sheamus. The hard-hitting contest came to an end when Bobby Lashley decided to take off and Shemus was pinned after a devastating Claymore by Drew McIntyre. Damian Priest looked strong throughout the bout.

