"I wanted to be like that" - Damian Priest details the WWE Legends that inspired him

Damian Priest has revealed the wrestlers he looked up to as a child and who had the biggest influence on his pro wrestling career.

Priest is currently a member of The Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW. The group recently underwent a huge change after The Archer of Infamy and his factionmate Rhea Ripley turned on the founder and former leader Edge. The team is now led by Finn Balor.

The former United States Champion recently spoke to Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count on NBC Sports Boston's YouTube channel. In the interview, he talked about his career so far, what the business means to him and his relationship with Vince McMahon. While discussing which performers inspired him, Priest was asked about Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), and he had this to say -

"He's definitely up there on that list. There's a lot of characterstics I use today, like 'Machismo'. Just that swag that he had and coolness. I fed off of that and I wanted to be like that." (3:01 to 3:16)

The former NXT North American Champion then went on to talk about his other inspiration, The Rock. He stated that his character and style were more influenced by Hall, but his wardrobe was swayed more by The People's Champion.

Damian Priest reveals his dream faction

While Damian Priest is currently part of one of the most prominent factions in the company, he gave his thoughts on the names he'd love to have in the group.

Priest was asked to put together a faction of performers from the past or present to make up his dream stable.

"Undertaker has to be in it since he is my guy. Then I have to put Scott Hall in it. And I'll probably go with The Rock to be honest. Those are the three guys I would put in just cause how they made me feel watching them, I would start there. I mean, my faction would be like 20 deep." said Damian Priest (2:23 to 2:44)

Apart from being legends in their own right, all three men named have been part of, or even leaders of, legendary factions. The Rock was part of The Corporation with The McMahons during the Attitude Era. The Undertaker was the leader of The Ministry of Darkness in 1998. While Scott Hall was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo) in WCW.

Damian Priest is one of the leading young stars in WWE today. He has had an incredibly successful career up to this point and is well on his way to stepping in the shoes of those who inspired him.

