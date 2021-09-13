"Never in this business have I been hit harder" - Damian Priest on his match with former WWE champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week, and he looked back on his memorable match with Sheamus at WWE SummerSlam.

Damian Priest is having a remarkable run on the main roster. The rookie from NXT emerged as a breakout star, starting with his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble. The Archer of Infamy has managed to pick up victories over the likes of The Miz, John Morrison, Sheamus, and even Drew McIntyre over the last few weeks. As a result, he's one of the hottest superstars on the red brand.

On Out of Character, Damian Priest spoke about his hard-hitting slugfest with Sheamus at SummerSlam. The Archer of Infamy revealed that he had never faced anyone who hit as hard as Sheamus. Priest detailed that he was sore after the match, but he was driven by the importance of this title bout.

“It was a hard-hitting match to say the least," said Priest. "I would say this that in my 17-18 years of this business, never in this business, have I been hit harder than I’ve been hit by Sheamus. It's ridiculous. And especially at SummerSlam. I’m not saying that I don’t hit hard either, but wow! So yeah, I was definitely lumped up after that match. I was feeling it but that moment was too cool for me to just worry about a little bit of pain. I was having the time of my life.”

Damian Priest also added that it was an honor to win the United States championship from a decorated competitor like Sheamus in front of 50,000 supportive fans.

Damian Priest and Sheamus aren't done yet

Damian Priest hasn't seen the last of Shemus. Last week on RAW, The Celtic Warrior defeated his former friend Drew McIntyre to earn a shot at Priest's WWE United States Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Sheamus will be on the lookout for retribution as he walks into the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio for the one night of the year when WWE goes extreme.

Who do you think will walk out of Extreme Rules as the champion - Damian Preist or Sheamus? Let us know in the comments below.

