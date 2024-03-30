Damian Priest finally dropped huge Money in the Bank cash-in hint putting WrestleMania in danger; Rhea Ripley unhappy

Damian Priest has now held the Money in the Bank briefcase for nearly a year and is yet to cash it in. While he has till the next Money in the Bank event, fans have been impatient to hear what he plans to do with it, and now it seems that a hint has finally been dropped on WWE SmackDown.

The star was backstage in the middle of a tense scenario already, where Rhea Ripley was absolutely beside herself with anger at Dominik Mysterio for having gone out and worked with Legado Del Fantasma without talking to her. She was questioning the rest of The Judgment Day about whether he had spoken to any of them, only to find out that he had not.

On top of that, Damian Priest then decided to drop a hint about his plans for cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, while being cryptic about it. It did nothing to ease the tension either, as the star said that WrestleMania was not only important for them as a group but also as individuals.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley asked Damian Priest whether there was something he needed to tell them, but Finn Balor stepped in, leaving the question, which was clearly about the Money in the Bank contract, unanswered.

Priest's actions could put the main event plans at WrestleMania 40 in danger as the star cashing in on Night One may upset the match card on Night Two of the show.

How does Damian Priest's hint put WrestleMania in danger?

If he does cash in, then WrestleMania plans could be in danger, as he could become champion on the first night itself after Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' match against Roman Reigns and The Rock.

No matter who he cashes in on, Rollins or Reigns, it would put their WrestleMania title matches in danger for the next night, leading to last-minute changes.

With that being the case, the entire show and the build-up for the event could have been for nothing.

For the time being, this has not happened, but the potential hint seems to be indicating it's a possibility.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Whom you want to see Damian Priest cash in on? Vote and discuss! Seth Rollins Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion