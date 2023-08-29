Damian Priest and Finn Balor to compete in a major title match at WWE Payback

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Payback.

The two parties have been involved in a feud for a while now, as they have competed against each other multiple times on RAW in different variations. Last week on the red brand, Sami and KO teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match, which they won.

After the bout, they were attacked by The Judgment Day and the group's potential new member, JD McDonagh. On the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn went one-on-one with The Archer of Infamy in the opening match of the show. It was then announced that at Payback, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

During the match, JD McDonagh interfered and cost Zayn the bout. Damian Priest capitalized by hitting Sami with The South of Heaven chokeslam to emerge victorious. It'll be interesting to see whether The Judgment Day will walk out of Payback as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

