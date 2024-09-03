Damian Priest forms a partnership with former Bloodline member on WWE RAW; current champions defeated

Damian Priest teamed up with former Bloodline member Jey Uso against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on WWE RAW this week. The tag team champions did not get the result that they wanted.

The Archer of Infamy and The Prince started the bout, but Balor immediately tagged in JD to avoid Priest. The former World Heavyweight Champion kicked McDonagh all the way to the floor. He nailed the latter with an elbow and hit him a few more times in the corner. He then tagged in Jey Uso, who hit a kick and got a two-count. JD McDonagh stunned Jey and tagged Balor.

Later on, Jey tagged Damian Priest and he attacked Finn and performed a splash on him and JD McDonagh in the corner. Damian took down Balor with a clothesline and tried to hit the South of Heaven but The Prince reversed it into a cover. Priest hit the tag champs with a double clothesline and tagged Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey wiped out JD McDonagh and Finn Balor with a crossbody off the top. He then hit McDonagh with a superkick and a spear. Liv Morgan attacked Jey while the referee was distracted, but Rhea Ripley dealt with her. Finally, Damian Priest performed the Razor's Edge and Jey hit a splash and got the three-count.

