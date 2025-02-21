Damian Priest forms unusual new team; Solo Sikoa officially announced for match after returning and attacking Tama Tonga

Solo Sikoa will be returning and has now been officially announced for a match after he attacked Tama Tonga accidentally, while an unusual new team has also been formed including Damian Priest. Nick Aldis has made this announcement.

Cody Rhodes has now been put in an unusual team with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman.

Nick Aldis had a huge announcement to make on Instagram just a day before SmackDown. The General Manager shared what's happening ahead of the blue brand show. He confirmed a match for Liv Morgan to compete against Naomi in a singles match.

Meanwhile, he announced the first match for Solo Sikoa after his return. Sikoa returned and immediately attacked Tama Tonga accidentally last week, causing tension with Jacob Fatu. Now, the three of them will team up to face Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Cody Rhodes. Given the tension within The Bloodline team, it remains to be seen what will happen when the six-man tag team match takes place.

"Two huge matchups that I am pleased to announce right now. The first one, is Naomi going one-on-one with Liv Morgan. Very excited about that. And secondly, we have a six-man tag team match of Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa. They will be taking on the trio of Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and the WWE Champion, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. In addition to the existing matches that are already announced, which is Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre. And the tag team titles are on the like of Pretty Deadly vs. DIY."

It remains to be seen what happens when Damian Priest's unusual team with Cody Rhodes and Braun Strowman faces Solo Sikoa's team.

