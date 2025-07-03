Damian Priest to get a new direction if WWE Hall of Famer joins new role, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has seemingly stagnated in the active WWE scene, despite being pushed quite well at times. According to wrestling veteran EC3, a Hall of Famer joining the creative team could help The Archer of Infamy find his footing again.

Over the past few weeks, rumors have circulated about The Undertaker possibly joining the creative team of the Stamford-based promotion. Given The Phenom's extensive experience in the industry, this could be a significant move. EC3 believes it could help certain stars who are currently struggling, like Damian Priest.

Dr. Chris Featherstone pointed out that Damian has seemingly stopped growing in terms of storyline. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 said:

"Your example of like (Damian) Priest, where he has kind of like, plateaued. I think there isn't anybody there that can be bold enough to be like... That's his max, or he doesn't get it, and like there is nowhere else to go. So he's always gonna be there. So he (Undertaker) could be that voice of reason that people would listen to. Or as a talent, if I am struggling doing the same thing and Taker comes up, dude, you gotta do something different." [12:35 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The Undertaker has commented on rumors about his new WWE role

While The Phenom has not denied the rumors, he has made it clear that it would require a lot of work to make his potential creative role feasible.

Speaking with Andrew Ravens of WrestleStar, the WWE legend said that he would need to be fully committed to make it work:

“Rumors are rumors whirling around… Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work—with my schedule and the other things that I have going on. Because the ask for something like that is really big. I would have to be 100% committed to be part of that, right? I mean, you have to be involved in all of these creative meetings and all of this other stuff," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Only time will tell what The Undertaker plans to do.

