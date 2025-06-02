Damian Priest gets curious new tattoo

WWE Superstar Damian Priest seems to have finally ended his rivalry with Drew McIntyre at the recently concluded Saturday Night's Main Event. Having defeated The Scottish Warrior in a vicious Steel Cage Match, The Archer of Infamy recently got a new tattoo.

Ad

The former World Heavyweight Champion has gotten inked on multiple occasions. He has several tattoos on various parts of his body, including his arms, chest, back, and legs. Priest has often spoken about his tattoos being a representation of his style and wrestling persona.

Damian Priest recently took to Instagram stories to post a picture of himself getting inked. Despite having many tattoos, this was the first instance of the former Judgment Day member getting the back of his hand inked. Curiously, the 43-year-old did not reveal what the tattoo looks like.

Ad

Trending

Below is a screenshot of Priest's Instagram story:

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Damian Priest getting inked [Photo credit: WWE Superstar's Instagram story]

Zelina Vega claims Damian Priest has been pushing for another WWE PLE in Puerto Rico

The 18th edition of WWE Backlash was held at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2023. At the show, Damian Priest lost to Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight. Another star with Puerto Rican heritage to compete at the show was Zelina Vega, who lost a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match to Rhea Ripley.

Ad

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, the current WWE Women's United States Champion said that she would love for Puerto Rico to host another premium live event. Vega claimed that she and Priest have been advocating for it and trying to make it happen.

"Genuinely, I would love that. I would love it. I know Damian has been pushing for it too. So we're really, really trying to get it together. But yeah, I just, I can't wait. I know that there has to be another event in Puerto Rico. Like there just has to be. Like that crowd was just, I'd like to say second to none because I've never felt like, you know, again, I talk about how The Rock says the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment, but I didn't know what that meant until that day. Like that day was, that was my WrestleMania. That was like the craziest moment. Not just my wrestling career, but like one of my life. It's crazy to have been a part of that. I just, I really hope, I really hope that there's gonna be something, even if it's just in the next year or so, I'd love to go back to Puerto Rico," she said.

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Ad

Damian Priest and Zelina Vega won their respective matches at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two SmackDown stars in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More