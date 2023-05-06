Damian Priest gives his honest opinion on adding more WWE stars to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day changed the face of WWE when they kicked Edge out of the group after the arrival of Finn Balor. It's been over a year, and the group remains a dominant force on the red brand. Recently, Damian Priest gave his honest opinion on more stars joining the heinous stable.

Last year, The Judgment Day was able to create a drift between Dominik and Rey Mysterio, which led to Dom joining the stable after he betrayed WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his father. The stable remains one of the must-watch acts in WWE.

After the event, fans started speculating that new members would join the nefarious stable. Speaking to Steve Fall, the former United States Champion gave his honest opinion on The Judgment Day adding more WWE stars to their group. Check it out:

"Anything's possible. We're not saying yes, we're not saying no. Whatever comes, if it fits, if it's right, we welcome it, you know. So there's no right or wrong answer here. Are we on the look for another member? We're not looking for one but we're welcoming to anyone who can bring something to the table." [0:50 - 1:12]

One of the top picks by fans so far has been the addition of JD McDonagh to the stable. It will be interesting to see if more stars are added to the stable in the near future.

Damian Priest will be in a one-on-one match at WWE Backlash 2023

Last month, Bad Bunny appeared at WrestleMania 39, where he helped Rey Mysterio to beat Dominik at the Grandest Stage of Them All. On the RAW after the event, Damian Priest brutally attacked the megastar to make a statement.

The Archer of Infamy called out and joked about taking out Bad Bunny on RAW after WrestleMania. However, the Latino World Order jumped in to defend the megastar during his absence.

After a few weeks, Bunny returned to WWE with a vengeance and attacked the Archer of Infamy on RAW. He stepped down from his position as a host for Backlash and challenged Damian Priest to a match.

The two former friends will collide in Puerto Rico in a San Juan Street Fight when Bad Bunny goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. This will be Bad Bunny's first-ever singles match inside the squared circle.

