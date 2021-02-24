'Damian Priest is not the right guy'- Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich reveals who should have been paired with Bad Bunny (Exclusive)

Bad Bunny is not just the WWE 24/7 Champion, but he's also the top merchandise seller in the company. The creative team has paired him with Damian Priest on the RAW brand, although it does not seem that everyone is a fan.

Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich was a guest on 'UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone' on the SK Wrestling YouTube channel, where he spoke about a variety of topics. You can check out the entire conversation here.

According to Mr. Savinovich, Bad Bunny should have been allied with Carlito instead.

Did WWE make a mistake by pairing Bad Bunny with Damian Priest?

Hugo Savinovich was full of praise for Bad Bunny, someone who, in his opinion, is a big fan of WWE and everything they do:

"I'm not saying you have to love his music, but you have to give him credit. They told him 'don't do a whole record, a whole CD, a whole production or what you want to call it right now in Spanish. Don't do that. It's crazy'. He did that and it hit Number 1 on the Billboard. And he's his own brand."

Former #WWE and current @luchalibreaaa commentator Hugo Savinovich joins @chrisprolific TONIGHT on UnSKripted.



There's also a good chance you've seen one or dozens of his announce tables broken right in front of him. 😂



Join the Q&A LIVE tonight on the SK Wrestling platforms! pic.twitter.com/zIKz0zMtHP — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) February 23, 2021

Bad Bunny! 💯 pic.twitter.com/AWYK1b6fT3 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Savinovich went on to say why returning WWE star Carlito would have been the right choice for a pairing with Bad Bunny:

"He is already made. He was returning. His father is a Hall of Fame legend. He's like the Number 1 guy in Puerto Rico. So, that way he could be taking care of whoever hated the music or the singer or the rapper. Plus the timing. Two guys eating an apple and spitting on Morrison and Miz, it would have been more of - 'we want to go behind this.'"

Even though Carlito was a part of the Royal Rumble match, and teamed up with Jeff Hardy on the following night, he hasn't been spotted since.

Please credit SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.