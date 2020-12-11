Damian Priest reveals why he was not invested in the Leon Ruff storyline

Damian Priest appeared on X-Pac's podcast X-Pac 12360 and discussed a number of topics, including the two Superstars he worked with recently, Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano. Priest revealed that he was not fully invested in the Leon Ruff storyline and also revealed what it was like to work with Gargano.

Speaking about Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest revealed that he enjoyed working with him and even called him a 'wizard' in the ring. Priest said Gargano is one of the easiest people to work with, and that there are no negative things he could say about him.

"It’s been said before – Johnny Gargano is an incredible technician. He’s a wizard inside the ring. You can hear it all you want, but when you work with the guy – man, that guy is good. Johnny is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with. He’s so easy to work with. Every positive word you can think of, I really don’t have any negatives." (H/T 411 Mania)

Damian Priest did not know what they were doing with the Leon Ruff storyline

Damian Priest also shared his initial thoughts on his storyline with Leon Ruff. For those who don't know, Priest was involved in a three-way battle for the North American Championship with Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano. The feud ended when Johnny Gargano reclaimed the title from Ruff at WarGames.

One of the greatest moments in my life @WWENXT C H A M P I O N pic.twitter.com/xuLAU1RuWL — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 12, 2020

Damian Priest revealed that he wasn't 100 percent invested in the Leon Ruff story, and at one point even questioned what exactly he was doing in it. However, after some interactions with Leon Ruff and as the storyline moved forward, Priest admitted that he could not imagine a "cooler storyline".

"When we first started this whole ordeal, I’m completely honest and I even explained it to Leon to where I wasn’t 100 percent invested in it. I didn’t know what to expect. Of course, everybody has a better idea, everybody is the best booker ever, right? So, I had other ideas and wasn’t sure. I didn’t know him, so to me, it was like, ‘What are we doing?’ And then we did it. I got to meet him and be around him a little bit more and actually have a conversation with the kid, and as we progressed, I couldn’t have imagined a cooler storyline that was about me and somebody else but actually elevated and helped somebody else. Super cool." (H/T 411 Mania)

Damian Priest has been doing great work on NXT and it looks like he will be in a feud with the returning Karrion Kross.