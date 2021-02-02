Damian Priest to join the WWE RAW roster

Damian Priest's star shone brightly during the men's edition of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble match.

While NXT Superstars have been making appearances in the iconic 30-man match for years, Priest's appearance wasn't just a one-off. In fact, the Archer of Infamy has officially joined WWE's main roster and has already found his new home.

According to PWInsider, the former NXT North American Champion will be a part of WWE RAW moving forward. Not only that, but Priest is reportedly on-site for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest put on an exciting performance at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

After suffering a crushing loss to Karrion Kross earlier this year, it was all but confirmed that Priest would be heading to the main roster. It wasn't a matter of if but a matter of when.

Last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, The Archer of Infamy got to mix it up with several Superstars on the WWE main roster. Along with Big E, Priest emerged as the contestant with the most eliminations in the match at four. One of those eliminations was that of WWE legend Kane.

It will be exciting to see how Priest follows up his remarkable Royal Rumble performance.

Who will welcome Damian Priest to WWE RAW?

It goes without saying that WWE RAW has a stacked roster. From veterans to in-prime and up-and-coming stars, Monday nights showcase WWE's top crop. With Damian Priest landing on the red brand, there are numerous possibilities for his first feud.

He could go against the man who eliminated him from the match, Bobby Lashley. He could also take on one of the Superstars he eliminated from the match, such as Elias, The Miz, or John Morrison.

All these questions and much more will be answered once the Archer of Infamy makes his red brand debut.