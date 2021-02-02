Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are officially part of the WWE main roster

Last night at the WWE Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest made their presences felt in their respective Royal Rumble matches.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Priest and Ripley's appearances were to serve as their main roster introductions last night, and both of them have officially departed the Black and Gold brand of NXT.

As of this writing, there is no confirmed landing place for either Priest or Ripley. Priest was scheduled to be part of the SmackDown roster last month as part of the Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns storyline, but the idea was nixed at the last minute. It was then reported that Priest would eventually end up on RAW instead.

Ripley's most notable single elimination last night was RAW's Alexa Bliss, so that could be a hint to what roster she will land on in the weeks to come.

What WWE brand will Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest land on?

Both Ripley and Priest had great success in NXT before their main roster moves. Ripley has held both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. At last year's WrestleMania she was showcased, losing the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.

Priest had several stands out matches on NXT's premier event, TakeOver. Going toe-to-toe with the likes of Keith Lee and Finn Balor, he is also a former NXT North American Champion, winning it in a ladder match against Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, Velveteen Dream, and Bronson Reed at TakeOver: XXX.

Make sure to tune into WWE RAW tonight to see if either Ripley or Priest find their new home on Monday nights.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley being moved to the WWE main roster? Are you excited about this move? Or would you rather have seen them stay on NXT? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.