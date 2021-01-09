Damian Priest is reportedly scheduled to be called up to WWE RAW

Following the reports that plans to call Damian Priest up to WWE SmackDown were scrapped, a new rumor regarding Damian Priest's future is making the rounds. It seems like he'll be competing on WWE RAW alongside fellow former NXT star Keith Lee.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Damian Priest is scheduled to be called up to WWE RAW. This news follows a similar report from PWInsider, which stated that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were both scheduled to be called up after NXT New Year's Evil.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Priest lost his match with former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Priest is a former NXT North American Champion, and he has been viewed as someone Vince McMahon could be enamored with. "The Archer of Infamy" has the size, the look and the athletic ability McMahon typically looks for in his top stars.

It's easy to see why WWE might be planning to call Priest up to WWE RAW. With Superstars like Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles and Randy Orton on the roster, Priest could have the chance to shine against some of the most notable names in the industry.

If "The Archer of Infamy" moves to the red brand, he would add a lot of buzz to a show that desperately needs it. The viewership of WWE RAW reached new lows in 2020. The show needs fresh stars, and Priest could help the red brand feel exciting again.

When will Damian Priest debut?

Damian Priest in NXT

Based on the timing of this report, it's fair to wonder whether Damian Priest will debut at WWE Royal Rumble. Appearing at this show would allow "The Archer of Infamy" to make a strong first impression.

Advertisement

The red brand has several stars who could feud with Priest. "The Archer of Infamy" has some history with a few of these competitors, like Riddle and Keith Lee. He could also engage in new matchups with Superstars like Sheamus, Mustafa Ali and Bobby Lashley. The possibilities are endless.