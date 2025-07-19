Damian Priest knocked out cold by 40-year-old former Champion on SmackDown

Damian Priest faced an underrated 30-year-old superstar on SmackDown, but he only won via Disqualification as he was taken out and then knocked out cold by another superstar: a 40-year-old former Champion.This week on SmackDown, there was a backstage segment where Damian Priest got into a heated confrontation with the incredible Carmelo Hayes, who is considered by many as one of the most underrated and underutilized talents in all of WWE. He was searching for Aleister Black, with whom he had had issues in recent weeks, especially following a backstage attack.The match against Carmelo Hayes ended in a DQ after Aleister Black appeared out of nowhere. Damian Priest was setting up the &quot;Old School&quot; tightrope move, which was a tribute to The Undertaker. However, the 40-year-old Dutch superstar and former NXT Champion shoved him out, and then proceeded to knock him out cold with a Black Mass.Carmelo Hayes, who recently crossed paths with Aleister Black, wanted nothing to do with the Dutchman and walked away from the ring. It wasn't so much about respect for him as much as it was about wanting to stay out of his way.As you likely know, Aleister Black recently lost to R-Truth, setting up his feud against Priest.Their match seems inevitable, perhaps at SummerSlam 2025.