Damian Priest knocked out cold by 40-year-old former Champion on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 19, 2025 01:06 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Damian Priest faced an underrated 30-year-old superstar on SmackDown, but he only won via Disqualification as he was taken out and then knocked out cold by another superstar: a 40-year-old former Champion.

This week on SmackDown, there was a backstage segment where Damian Priest got into a heated confrontation with the incredible Carmelo Hayes, who is considered by many as one of the most underrated and underutilized talents in all of WWE. He was searching for Aleister Black, with whom he had had issues in recent weeks, especially following a backstage attack.

The match against Carmelo Hayes ended in a DQ after Aleister Black appeared out of nowhere. Damian Priest was setting up the "Old School" tightrope move, which was a tribute to The Undertaker. However, the 40-year-old Dutch superstar and former NXT Champion shoved him out, and then proceeded to knock him out cold with a Black Mass.

also-read-trending Trending
Carmelo Hayes, who recently crossed paths with Aleister Black, wanted nothing to do with the Dutchman and walked away from the ring. It wasn't so much about respect for him as much as it was about wanting to stay out of his way.

As you likely know, Aleister Black recently lost to R-Truth, setting up his feud against Priest.

Their match seems inevitable, perhaps at SummerSlam 2025.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
