WWE Superstar who has been absent for 396 days spotted backstage with Giulia before SmackDown goes on the air

Giulia is one of those rare stars who have been having a meteoric rise on the WWE Women's roster, quickly becoming Champion within two months of her debut. Backstage in the opening segment of the 18th July episode of SmackDown, she was spotted in the background with a superstar who hasn't been around for 396 days.This week, the opening segment before SmackDown went on the air saw Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have a discussion about the future of their team. What went relatively unnoticed in the background was the fact that Women's United States Champion Giulia was present. But she wasn't alone.With her was Kiana James, who has been absent for a whopping 396 days. She was injured following the 17th June, 2024 episode of RAW, where she was a part of a Money in the Bank qualifying match. This seemingly teased some sort of alliance.There was even a report last month that Kiana James was backstage on SmackDown. She confirmed her injury only this year, but it had been known for a while that she had suffered a serious setback with her leg. She was busy rehabbing and joined the Performance Center to get back into ring shape earlier this year.She seems to have been ready for a while now, with WWE just waiting for the right time to bring her back.By all accounts, Kiana James seems to be a highly acclaimed talent. It will be interesting to see what business she has with Giulia.