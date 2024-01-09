Damian Priest labels top 6-time champion a "joke" in backstage segment on RAW

Damian Priest was backstage with the rest of The Judgment Day on RAW in what was a somewhat tense interaction. When discussing what and who each member had to take care of, Damian Priest labeled a top six-time champion as a "joke."

The Judgment Day had a backstage meeting immediately following an absolutely hilarious vignette featuring R-Truth talking about being a part of The Judgment Day. Damian Priest admitted that he found it quite funny.

When addressing six-time champion Drew McIntyre thwarting his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt again, he said that the Scotsman is a joke.

He would then send JD McDonagh to the ring to face The Miz. Unsurprisingly, The A-Lister ended up winning, and the trio of Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley were furious.

It wasn't a very good night for Balor either, as he lost to Tommaso Ciampa. However, this defeat seemed to affect them more, and this time, JD McDonagh couldn't blame R-Truth.

Although R-Truth was cheering him on at the ringside, he celebrated when his old partner, The Miz, won - making it confusing as to whose side he was on.

His video package was certainly one for the ages.