"It has to happen" - RAW Superstar lays out a challenge towards WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Is a WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Damian Priest inevitable?

A couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, we saw a surprising confrontation between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and newly crowned United States Champion Damian Priest.

Damian Priest recently sat down with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. When asked about challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Priest said it has to happen.

"What I want is my name to live forever, and for that, I need moments [and] championships," Damian Priest said. "I have to keep moving forward. If today is Bobby Lashley, I would love it because he is the number one guy on RAW, and it has to happen, I have to have my shot at Monday Night RAW for the WWE Championship, but it does not necessarily mean that it has to be today or tomorrow. Now I have an obligation as champion, I am the United States Champion, and I have to defend it and retain it, and I will get to Bobby Lashley when the time is right."

Is Damian Priest on a collision course with Bobby Lashley?

When Bobby Lashley had his one-on-one match with Damian Priest on RAW, the match ended in a no contest and was quickly turned into a tag match due to outside interference.

But if this was the beginning of teasing a feud between the two champions on WWE's flagship show, we should have some exciting television to look forward to in the weeks and months to come.

