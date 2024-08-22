Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Ivar, and more react as Alexa Bliss teases major change amid WWE hiatus

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, and Ivar, recently reacted after Alexa Bliss teased a major change amid her absence from television. Little Miss Bliss is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

The Goddess last competed inside the squared circle at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she locked horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Since then, Bliss has been out of action due to her pregnancy. She was blessed with a baby girl in November 2023.

Many fans expected Alexa Bliss to be a part of the Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW. However, that did not happen, but according to several rumors, the 33-year-old could now be close to returning to WWE television.

Amid her absence from TV, Little Miss Bliss took to Instagram to tease a major change to her appearance. The former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote that she was missing her long hair. However, Alexa also mentioned that she might not feel the same way tomorrow.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Alexa Bliss' major update, including Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Ivar, Raquel Rodriguez, Santino Marella, Je'Von Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, and more. Meanwhile, CJ Perry, Katana Chance, and Natalya dropped a comment on her post.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments on Alexa Bliss' IG post [Images via Bliss' IG]

Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss could join the Wyatt Sicks upon her WWE return

During an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he believed Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks following her return.

The veteran further suggested that Little Miss Bliss could also come back as a singles star and go after one of the Women's Championships.

"I predict Alexa Bliss is gonna come back and join them [Wyatt Sicks] because she has had workout videos online recently of her training to come back into the ring. So I don't know if she is going to be part of the Wyatts, though it will be more than six, of course. Or if she's gonna just going to compete for one of the Women's Championships?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss joins the Wyatt Sicks following her return to WWE television.

