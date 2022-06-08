"I knew I would learn a great amount" - Damian Priest on how long The Judgment Day was in the works

Damian Priest has opened up about the mastermind behind The Judgment Day and how long the group has been in the works.

During Edge's match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38, The Archer of Infamy appeared and cost The Phenomenal One the match. After the bout, he aligned himself with The Rated-R Superstar and became known as The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley was added to the group after WrestleMania Backlash.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Finn Balor was revealed as the newest member of the heelish faction. However, the trio of him, Ripley, and Priest shockingly laid out Edge with a con-chair-to, kicking him out of the group.

In an interview with TV Insider, which was released before RAW, Damian Priest stated that it was Edge's idea for him to be a part of the group, and the plans were in motion ahead of WrestleMania.

"I would say close to a month before WrestleMania when Edge called me... I knew I would learn a great amount. We knew we were going to do something, but we didn’t know when we would debut it and show it off to the world. Edge wanted us to wait until the biggest stage. We contemplated doing it before WrestleMania. We said, 'No, let’s wait until WrestleMania and make it a moment.' That was really special to me," said Priest.

Damian Priest on The Judgment Day being compared to other factions such as The Brood

Edge has been a part of some of the most iconic factions in WWE history, such as The Brood and Ministry of Darkness. Due to its sinister undertones, many fans have compared The Judgment Day to The Brood and AEW's House of Black.

Damian Priest acknowledged the comparisons by stating:

"We love the fact that we get compared to a lot of factions. We’re drawing out aspects of every successful faction. We take the best and pertain to us."

With Edge now out of the group, it'll be interesting to see how the faction progresses. Perhaps we could see other stars such as AJ Styles and Liv Morgan becoming new members of the group. You can get updates about the faction here.

