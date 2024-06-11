Damian Priest made to look like an "idiot"; former writer rips apart creative team for booking decisions (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company is making Damian Priest look stupid with its booking. Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL where he cashed in on Drew McIntyre.

Priest was on the show's opening segment where he laid out a challenge for McIntyre to face Finn Balor. The match had the stipulation that if Drew defeated Finn, The Judgment Day would be barred from ringside at Clash at the Castle. Priest was also featured in a backstage segment, where he was seen questioning what was going on between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the backstage skits were harming Priest's image. The former writer criticized the WWE creative team, claiming they were making Priest look silly with these backstage segments.

"Bro, these clubhouse skits again, ridiculous. Bro, here's what is really bad about it seriously. This is the worst thing about the clubhouse skits. They're really starting to make Damian Priest look like an idiot. They really are. They're at the point now, all this clubhouse stuff now, the same dialogue every week, the pass key and the room key, now they're really starting to make him look stupid." [9:35 onwards]

Damian Priest, however, must focus on his title defense at Clash at the Castle this Saturday. On RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor to ensure that The Judgment Day is barred from ringside.

It will be interesting to see how Priest can retain the gold against a motivated McIntyre in front of his home fans.

