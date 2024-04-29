"You can't sneak up on me" - WWE Hall of Famer surprises Stone Cold Steve Austin [WATCH]

Legendary wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin got a surprise visit from a WWE Hall of Famer that he wasn't expecting to see. Booker T confronted The Rattlesnake and two stars started reminiscing about old times.

Many wrestling fans remember their epic brawl in a grocery store in 2001. They faced each other numerous times after that, with their last singles match against each other taking place on the May 13, 2002 episode of RAW. It was a Lumberjack match and was won by the multi-time WWE Champion.

While filming an episode of A&E WWE Rivals, Booker T paid a visit to Stone Cold Steve Austin while he was working on one of his vehicles. Austin humorously accused him of sneaking up on him, but Booker denied it.

"What are you doing here? You can't sneak up on me," said Austin. [0:10 - 0:15]

Austin also spoke on their history and friendship:

"We just both believe in hard work and we both knew that in this business you had to pay your dues, and there's respect... We're brothers who were in the same business, and we had the same goals and the same ideals and ideas, and just the same mantra," said Austin. [0:27 - 0:59]

Jim Ross discusses why Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't show up at WWE WrestleMania XL

After The Rock attacked John Cena and was the only man standing in the ring at WrestleMania XL, many people expected the glass to shatter and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to come out and hit him with a Stunner. However, The Rattlesnake was not on the show at all, and The Undertaker took his place.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross commented on why he thinks Austin didn't appear at the event.

"I haven't talked to Steve in several weeks, but I'm assuming that, if I was guessing, and that's all it would be right now, as I sit here in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, I would say that cash had a major role in why Austin was not at WrestleMania this year. Because there was a spot there at the end where all those guys were getting their flowers, their props, their attaboys, and getting their stuff over et cetera, et cetera that would have fit Steve perfectly," said Ross.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his WWE in-ring return after two decades at WrestleMania 38. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll get physical in the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback