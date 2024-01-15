Damian Priest makes bold claim ahead of WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW will see The Judgment Day continue their dominant reign and now Damian Priest has issued a bold claim ahead of the show.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Priest and Finn Balor will go against The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team bout. The tag team known as Awesome Truth reunited on January 1 for a win over Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and now they have gold on their minds as they go up against Priest and Balor this Monday.

The Archer of Infamy took to X tonight to promote Monday's RAW tag team match. He also seemingly expressed doubt over whether or not The Judgment Day can get serious.

"Tomorrow night on #WWERaw we get serious...maybe [scales of justice emoji]," he wrote.

This will be the first-ever match between The Judgment Day and Awesome Truth. Balor and Priest began their second reign by defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16 edition of WWE RAW from Oklahoma City.

WWE legend on possible cash-in surprise by Damian Priest

Damian Priest won the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and has held the briefcase since then. IYO SKY won the Women's MITB Ladder Match the same night, and soon after captured the Women's Championship.

It remains to be seen when Priest will cash in his title shot, but The Archer of Infamy is hoping to add a singles championship to his list of achievements.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said Priest should cash in at the big WWE Elimination Chamber event from Australia in February.

"The Elimination Chamber, that doesn't qualify you for anything, does it? That's just whoever wins the Elimination Chamber. That's not a f***ing get out of jail free card, is it? That would be the perfect time to cash in Money in the Bank, would be after a grueling bloodbath Elimination Chamber," Nash said. [From 45:59 – 46:34]

The 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 24, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. The six-woman and six-man Elimination Chamber matches are expected to be confirmed soon.

