Damian Priest makes major announcement

Damian Priest has now made a new announcement. The star took to social media to share the non-wrestling news.

Priest has become a key figure in and outside WWE, and has often been placed in situations where he is heavily featured in events representing the company for the work that he has put in.

Damian Priest said that he was proud to be part of the National Puerto Rican Parade once again, which was being held in New York City. The event is taking place on Sunday, June 8, and he will be featured as a part of it.

This comes after another recent honor, when the former Judgment Day member was added to the Bronx Walk of Fame. The star was congratulated and added to the prestigious walk, along with others from the Bronx who had done such a good job at standing out from the crowd and becoming leaders of their community.

"Proud to be once again in the National Puerto Rican Parade in NYC on Sunday June 8th! @PRparadeNYC 🇵🇷 #Wepa," Priest wrote.

Damian Priest talked about how honored he was recently

Following his induction into the Bronx Walk of Fame, Damian Priest spoke about how honored he was and how he had never expected this to happen when he first joined WWE.

“The goal was to be a WWE Superstar, then a champion, live out a childhood dream. When I got to this huge platform I realized, I had a duty to inspire, represent my culture, my borough, and my city. I was truly honored. So today, standing here, in front of all of you in this place that I love, to give it back, I am so humbled and grateful. This is going to be a repetitive theme for me, that I will keep repeating those three words. This is real. It’s actually what I feel. This is by far my favorite day in my career.”

Other WWE stars also congratulated him for what he had achieved.

