CM Punk, Wade Barrett, Raquel Rodriguez, and other WWE stars react after huge Damian Priest announcement

CM Punk, Wade Barrett, Lilian Garcia, Raquel Rodriguez, and more have now sent a message to Damian Priest after a huge announcement. The star found himself in the spotlight once again.

Damian Priest received the honor of a lifetime when he was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame for his career achievements. At the ceremony, he spoke about how his goal had always been to be a WWE Champion. He realized later that he had a duty to represent where he came from, and he did it to his utmost. Thus, to receive the honor that he was getting meant the world to him.

“The goal was to be a WWE Superstar, then a champion, live out a childhood dream. When I got to this huge platform I realized, I had a duty to inspire, represent my culture, my borough, and my city. I was truly honored. So today, standing here, in front of all of you in this place that I love, to give it back, I am so humbled and grateful. This is going to be a repetitive theme for me, that I will keep repeating those three words. This is real. It’s actually what I feel. This is by far my favorite day in my career.”

CM Punk, Wade Barrett, and a lot of other WWE stars reacted and commented, letting him know how proud they were of him for what he had achieved. They all reached out to show him what he meant to them.

CM Punk and the others reached out (Credit: WWE.com)

Given his feud with Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest will need all the luck in the world heading into the steel cage match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

