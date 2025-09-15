  • home icon
  Damian Priest makes non-WWE appearance; given new role

Damian Priest makes non-WWE appearance; given new role

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:26 GMT
Damian Priest
Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE.com)

Damian Priest is one of the top stars in WWE. He recently made an appearance outside the company.

Ever since debuting on the main roster, Damian Priest has been on the receiving end of a major push. Being part of Judgment Day helped take his career to the next level. He reached the pinnacle of his career last year when he finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. Despite losing the title, the Archer of Infamy still retained his spot as one of the top stars in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Outside of wrestling, Priest is a big baseball fan. The WWE star recently attended a Savannah Bananas game, which took place at Yankee Stadium in New York City. He appeared in a skit where he was blindfolded and tasked to find a banana in the field with the help of the crowd.

Vince Russo feels WWE is not done with the current Damian Priest storyline

Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been feuding with each other ever since the latter hit the former with a Black Mass backstage. The two men locked horns on the 1st August episode of SmackDown. But their match ended in a DQ finish. On the 5th September episode of the blue brand, they faced off against each other. Black emerged victorious in the contest after he blocked Priest's attempt at the South of Heaven chokeslam using the referee.

Speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said that given the way their last match ended, WWE may not be done with this storyline.

"I do love the fact about the promo where he said, You know, he went away and he came back and nothing had changed. There was a little truth to that, and you know, that he basically came back, and it's the same stuff. He's in the same spot, but you know those are the things you got to really pick up on, man, because that's where the frustrations are coming through. An awkward finish with the ref spot, but this just tells me they're going to just continue on with this Priest and Black angle," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see where this storyline between Damian Priest and Aleister Black leads.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
